Teenager charged after throwing gas on a bonfire, triggering explosion that burned 17

SHAWANO, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a Wisconsin teenager with triggering a bonfire explosion that injured more than a dozen people. WLUK-TV reports prosecutors in Shawano County charged 18-year-old Sam Armstrong on Thursday with 13 counts of injury by negligent handling of explosives or fire in connection with the Oct. 14 explosion. A criminal complaint says Armstrong was attending the bonfire with other teenagers when he threw a barrel into the fire. The explosion burned at least 17 people. A juvenile accused of helping Armstrong with the barrel was ordered in February to perform community service.

