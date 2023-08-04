Syrian Kurds urge the US-led coalition to say clearly where it stands on Turkish drone attacks

BEIRUT (AP) — The Kurdish-led authorities in northeastern Syria are calling on the U.S.-led coalition to make clear where it stands regarding Turkish drone strikes that have killed and wounded dozens of Syrian Kurdish fighters over the past months. Friday’s appeal by the local authorities — known as the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria — came a day after a Turkish drone hit a car, killing four members of the Kurdish-led and U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces and wounding two. Ankara says the main Syrian Kurdish militia is allied with Turkey’s outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, which Turkey has declared a terrorist group. Syrian Kurdish forces are a major U.S. ally in the war against the militant Islamic State group.

