Prosecutors ask judge to issue protective order after Trump post appearing to promise revenge

Federal prosecutors have alerted a judge overseeing the 2020 election conspiracy case against Donald Trump to a social media post from the former president in which he appeared to promise revenge on anyone who goes after him. The disclosure came Friday in a court filing by prosecutors. They are seeking a protective order that limits what sensitive information Trump and his legal team could share publicly about the case brought by special counsel Jack Smith. The indictment accuses Trump of trying to overturn his 2020 election loss. On his Truth Social platform earlier Friday, Trump wrote, “If you go after me, I’m coming after you.”

