Police say multiple people injured in Idaho school bus crash blocking major highway

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho State Police say multiple people are believed to be injured in a school bus crash that’s blocked both lanes of a winding Idaho highway. The Valley County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified of the crash about 3 p.m. Friday, and first responders from several agencies are at the scene. There was limited information available, however, because the the crash happened in an area that has little to no cellular service. Idaho State Police spokesperson Aaron Snell says the crash was initially reported as a roll-over bus crash and there were occupants on board the bus, but it wasn’t immediately clear which organization was using the vehicle. The crash blocked both lanes of Highway 55.

