Person in connection with dancer’s stabbing death at Brooklyn gas station is in custody, police say

NEW YORK (AP) — Police have a person in custody in connection with the death of a gay man who was fatally stabbed after a confrontation between a group of friends dancing to a Beyoncé song and several young men who taunted them. New York police declined to immediately identify the person Friday or say what criminal charges they would face, if any. O’Shae Sibley was a 28-year-old professional dancer. He died July 29 after being stabbed in the torso at a Brooklyn gas station. His death has drawn outrage and prompted tributes from celebrities including Beyoncé and Spike Lee.

