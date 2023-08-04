Oklahoma man pleads guilty to threating to kill DeSantis, other Republican politicians

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma man has pleaded guilty to threatening to kill several Republican politicians, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas. Court records show 37-year-old Tyler Jay Marshall of Enid pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of interstate transmission of threatening communications as part of a plea agreement. The indictment says Marshall made the threats in mid-May on the social media platform X, formerly known at Twitter, shortly before DeSantis announced his campaign for president.

