North Dakota regulators deny siting permit for Summit carbon dioxide pipeline

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota regulators have denied a siting permit for a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline through five states. The North Dakota Public Service Commission denied the permit Friday for the Summit Carbon Solutions Midwest Carbon Express Pipeline. Summit planned a 320-mile route to capture carbon dioxide from more than 30 ethanol plants in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota, and to store it deep underground in North Dakota. Summit says it will revisit its proposal and reapply for the permit.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.