New offshore wind power project proposed for New Jersey Shore, but this one’s far out to sea

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A German wind energy developer and a New York utility want to build another wind farm off the New Jersey coast. But this one is more than twice as far out to sea as other projects that have drawn the ire of residents who don’t want to see windmills on the horizon. Essen, Germany-based RWE and New York-based National Grid applied Friday to New Jersey regulators for a wind farm 37 miles off Long Beach Island. Their joint venture is called Community Offshore Wind, and it aims to generate enough electricity to power 500,000 homes. If approved it would be the fourth wind farm off New Jersey.

