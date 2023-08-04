Mutinous soldiers in Niger sever French military ties while ‘hostage’ president pleads for US help

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Niger’s military junta says it is severing military agreements with France, its former colonial ruler. And a regional delegation’s efforts at negotiation with the junta have quickly deadlocked. This deepens the post-coup isolation for what had been the United States’ and allies’ last major counterterrorism partner in the Sahel. Two days remain before a deadline set by the West African regional bloc to release and reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum or face possible force. Bazoum says he’s a “hostage” and pleads for the U.S. and other partners to step in and “ help us restore our constitutional order.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.