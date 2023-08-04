Major cases await as liberals exert control of Wisconsin Supreme Court

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Conflicts on Wisconsin’s newly liberal controlled state Supreme Court spilled out publicly as the court majority flipped this week, setting the stage for deep divisions on major cases that could determine voting rules in this battleground state, the legality of abortions and legislative boundary lines. Deep partisan division on the court isn’t new. Tensions were so high in 2011 as the court considered a case about collective bargaining rights, that a liberal justice accused one of her conservative colleagues of trying to choke her. And now, they’re at it again. Conservatives controlled the court for 15 years until Tuesday. Liberals will have the majority for at least the next two years.

