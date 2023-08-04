Landslides kill 3 at base camp of a Hindu temple in northern India and 17 others are still missing

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Torrential rains have triggered a landslide at a base camp of a revered Hindu temple in the north Indian state of Uttarakhand, killing three people. Officials said Saturday that at least 17 others were reported missing in the village of Gaurikund in Uttarakhand state. The landslides were reported on Thursday night when a portion of a hill caved in because of torrential rain. Giant boulders fell on roadside shops and eateries that got swept away in the fast-flowing Mandakini River. Rescue efforts resumed on Saturday after they were called off late Friday due to the onslaught of rain in the area.

