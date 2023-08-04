Judge’s decision could force change in Michigan’s handling of newborn blood samples

DETROIT (AP) — A group of parents in Michigan has won a key ruling in a lawsuit involving the state’s newborn blood testing program. A federal judge says Michigan must return or destroy leftover blood spots from nine children or get approval from the parents to continue keeping them. The judge says a form given to parents during childbirth doesn’t fully explain how the blood spots are used. It doesn’t say that Michigan collects money from researchers and that police could be given access to the blood spots. The judge says it violates the U.S. Constitution. The state says it’s reviewing the decision.

