Skip to Content
AP-Colorado

Judge’s decision could force change in Michigan’s handling of newborn blood samples

By
Published 10:32 AM

By ED WHITE
Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — A group of parents in Michigan has won a key ruling in a lawsuit involving the state’s newborn blood testing program. A federal judge says Michigan must return or destroy leftover blood spots from nine children or get approval from the parents to continue keeping them. The judge says a form given to parents during childbirth doesn’t fully explain how the blood spots are used. It doesn’t say that Michigan collects money from researchers and that police could be given access to the blood spots. The judge says it violates the U.S. Constitution. The state says it’s reviewing the decision.

Article Topic Follows: AP-Colorado

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content