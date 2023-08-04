Japan’s Kishida hopes to further strengthen strategic cooperation with US and South Korea at summit
By MARI YAMAGUCHI
Associated Press
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says he has high hopes to discuss further strengthening of three-way strategic cooperation with the United States and South Korea at a summit hosted by President Joe Biden at Camp David later this month. The Aug. 18 summit with Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is the first stand-alone summit among leaders of the three countries not in connection with international meetings. The summit is also the latest sign of warming ties between Tokyo and Seoul because of their shared concern over increasingly assertive China and other regional threats. Kishida made the remarks on Friday.