Freight train derails in upstate New York, disrupting Amtrak service

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (AP) — A freight train has derailed in upstate New York, disrupting Amtrak service and prompting authorities to close roads in the area. A spokesperson for CSX says about 17 cars of a CSX train hauling mixed freight derailed just before 8 a.m. northwest of Albany. CSX says no crew members were injured and there is no indication of any leak. Montgomery County Undersheriff Carl Rust says the majority of the cars that derailed were empty oil tankers. A spokesperson for Amtrak says all service west of Albany is suspended. Amtrak is working to provide alternative transportation for passengers.

