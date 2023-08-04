Former Falcons QB Matt Ryan brings twin sons along for training camp visit

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Matt Ryan brought the No. 2 jersey back to the Atlanta Falcons’ training camp. This time, however, the jerseys were worn by Ryan’s 5-year-old twins, Johnny and Thomas. Ryan, the most accomplished quarterback in Falcons history, returned as a sideline spectator, perhaps gathering notes for his new career as a TV analyst. Ryan played 14 seasons with Atlanta from 2008 through 2021 before he was granted his trade request and spent the 2022 season with Indianapolis. Ryan joined CBS as an analyst in May. He did not retire as a player but is not with a team in training camp.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.