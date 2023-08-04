FBI gives lie-detector tests to family of missing Wisconsin boy James Yoblonski

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The FBI has joined a weekslong search for a missing Wisconsin boy. Thirteen-year-old James Yoblonski’s father reported him missing from the family’s Reedsburg home on June 12. A sheriff’s deputy found the family’s van abandoned in the town of Sumpter about three hours before Yoblonski reported him missing. Deputies found a campsite they believe the boy used near Devil’s Lake State Park. Sauk County Sheriff’s Detective Sgt. Drew Bulin told WiscNews on Thursday that the FBI joined the search about two weeks ago. He says bureau investigators have been administering lie-detector tests to family members and potential witnesses.

