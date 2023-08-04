‘Cuddling’ is just what the doctor ordered for a 200-pound walrus calf rescued this week in Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A 200-pound walrus calf found alone and miles from the ocean on Alaska’s North Slope is getting bottle fed and receiving round-the-clock “cuddling” from animal welfare workers who are trying to keep the 1-month-old alive. The male Pacific walrus was found Monday and flown 700 miles from the North Slope to Seward’s Alaska SeaLife Center. The nonprofit research facility and public aquarium is caring for the gigantic baby with brown, wrinkly skin. He was dehydrated and possibly fighting an infection. Pacific walruses live in the Bering and Chukchi seas but are occasionally observed in areas like the Beaufort Sea.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.