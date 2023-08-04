Connecticut troopers under federal investigation for allegedly submitting false traffic stop data

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s top state prosecutor says the U.S. Department of Justice has taken over an investigation into allegations that hundreds of Connecticut state troopers may have submitted false information on at least 26,000 traffic infractions to a racial profiling board. Chief State’s Attorney Patrick Griffin told WTNH-TV that the DOJ asked his office to stand down its investigation, which was ordered by Gov. Ned Lamont, because it is doing its own probe. An audit released in June says it’s highly likely that troopers entered false traffic infraction data into a state database that made it appear they were pulling over more white motorists than they were, skewing the state’s police racial profiling reports.

