Colorado fugitive captured in Florida was leading posh lifestyle and flaunting his wealth

A career fraudster who escaped from a federal prison in Colorado nearly five years ago has been captured on Florida’s Gold Coast while moving into a $1.5 million house near the ocean. The U.S. Marshals Service caught up with 58-year-old Alan Todd May in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday. Investigators say he was wearing a Rolex watch at the time of his arrest and drove a high-end Mercedes. Authorities say their break came when a tipster spotted a photo of the former fugitive attending a society event in Palm Beach. He now awaits extradition to Colorado.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.