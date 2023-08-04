College Board shelves AP psychology class in Florida over guidance on gender content

The College Board says schools in Florida should not offer its Advanced Placement course in psychology to students, citing guidance from state officials to exclude content on sexual orientation and gender identity. The call to shelve the course marks the College Board’s latest clash with the administration of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican who has pushed to regulate how schools deal with subjects such as race and gender. Florida’s Department of Education rejected the assertion that it had banned the course. Under an expanded Florida law, lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity are banned in most cases.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.