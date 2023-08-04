AP Election Brief | What to expect in Mississippi’s state primaries
By ROBERT YOON
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Tuesday is primary day in Mississippi. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves’ bid for renomination to a second term tops the list of contests voters will decide. The winner of Reeves’ three-way primary will face Democrat Brandon Presley, a state utility regulator and Elvis Presley’s cousin. Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann also faces a Republican primary challenge in a race that’s turned increasingly nasty. Hosemann’s main opponent is state Sen. Chris McDaniel, a four-term state legislator who’s no stranger to challenging incumbents from his own party. Voters will select nominees for 60 contested state legislative races and two regional seats for the state’s utility regulator. There also are statewide primaries for agriculture commissioner and insurance commissioner.