AP Election Brief | What to expect in Mississippi’s state primaries

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tuesday is primary day in Mississippi. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves’ bid for renomination to a second term tops the list of contests voters will decide. The winner of Reeves’ three-way primary will face Democrat Brandon Presley, a state utility regulator and Elvis Presley’s cousin. Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann also faces a Republican primary challenge in a race that’s turned increasingly nasty. Hosemann’s main opponent is state Sen. Chris McDaniel, a four-term state legislator who’s no stranger to challenging incumbents from his own party. Voters will select nominees for 60 contested state legislative races and two regional seats for the state’s utility regulator. There also are statewide primaries for agriculture commissioner and insurance commissioner.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.