A month’s worth of rain floods Vermont town, with more on the way

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (AP) — The latest summer storm dumped a month’s worth of rain in one Vermont community, leading to the rescue of three people from a car roof, and more rain is on the way. The National Weather Service says the highest rain totals were in Addison County, in the western part of the state, which had anywhere from 3 to 6 inches from the storm that moved in Thursday. The town of Middlebury received a month’s worth of rain in three hours. Parts of east-central New York and nearly all of Vermont are under a flash flood watch through Friday evening.

