Zimbabwe’s opposition party claims that a supporter was stoned to death by ruling party’s activists

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe’s main opposition party says that one of its supporters was stoned to death by ruling party activists while on the way to a political rally. Police have confirmed that one man was killed in an “incident of public violence” but made no reference to his political affiliation. The death comes three weeks before an election already marred by accusations of violence and intimidation of opponents of President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his ruling ZANU-PF party. The southern African nation has a history of violent and disputed balloting. It will hold general elections later in August for president, the parliament and local governments.

