US Rep. Manning, of North Carolina, is injured in a car accident and released from hospital

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina congresswoman has been released from a hospital after a car accident. The office of Democratic U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning said it happened in Greensboro on Thursday morning on the way to an event in High Point. Her office said Manning and the staffer who was driving sustained “non life-threatening injuries.” The two were taken to the hospital and later discharged. A Manning spokesperson said the staff member driving was not at fault. Manning is now in her second term. She represents north-central North Carolina’s 6th Congressional District.

