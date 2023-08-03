US Rep. Dan Bishop announces a run for North Carolina attorney general

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Rep. Dan Bishop has announced he’ll run for state attorney general next year rather than seek to remain in Congress. Bishop confirmed his bid on Thursday on a Charlotte radio station. The Republican former state legislator is a member of the House Freedom Caucus that’s been pressuring House Speaker Kevin McCarthy from the right. His 8th Congressional District east of Charlotte is solidly conservative. Bishop says he sees the AG’s post as a way to counter federal overreach and buttress law enforcement during a time of increasing violence. Current Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein is running for governor next year.

