US military identifies a soldier killed in a crash on a German highway

BERLIN (AP) — The U.S. military has identified a soldier killed when a truck hit her Stryker armored vehicle on a highway in southern Germany. U.S. Army Europe said that 1st Lt. Hailey Hodsden was a platoon leader with the 2nd Cavalry Regiment’s 4th Squadron. She died in the crash near Tirschenreuth in Bavaria on Tuesday. It said in a statement on Thursday that the 24-year-old native of Dripping Springs in Texas was a West Point graduate and had been in her unit for a little over a year. A civilian semi-truck hit the Stryker as it merged onto the A93 highway. Hodsden was treated and taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

