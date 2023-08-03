US judge blocks water pipeline in Montana that was meant to boost rare fish

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A U.S. judge blocked a proposed water pipeline through a wilderness area in southwest Montana that was intended to help a rare fish species that’s seen sharp declines due to habitat loss, warming temperatures and other pressures. The mile-long pipeline was intended to move oxygenated water that’s beneficial for fish from a creek to a lake in the Red Rock Lakes Wilderness. The judge said Wednesday that environmentalists raised valid concerns that the pipeline and its construction would disturb the wilderness area, where motor vehicles and structures are largely prohibited under federal law. The number of grayling in Montana’s Centennial Valley plummeted from more than 1,100 fish in 2015 to 73 fish last year.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.