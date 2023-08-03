Two years after Tokyo, Simone Biles is coming back from ‘the twisties.’ Not every gymnast does

Simone Biles’ return to compeitive gymnastics has renewed the conversation around “the twisties” that forced her to take herself out of multiple events at the 2020 Olympics. It happens when a gymnast suddenly loses their air awareness while trying to complete twisting elements in their routines. Biles says “the twisties” are behind her going into an event this weekend. Not every gymnast makes it back. Gage Dyer was attempting to make the U.S.’s 2021 world championship team when “the twisties” appeared out of nowhere. Within six months, Dyer, a two-time NCAA champion at Oklahoma, had retired.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.