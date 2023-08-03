Thailand train collision with pickup truck kills 8 people and injures 4, railway agency says

BANGKOK (AP) — Eight people were killed when a freight train struck a pickup truck crossing the tracks in an eastern province of Thailand. The State Railway of Thailand says the accident at 2:20 a.m. Friday also injured four people in the Muang district of Chachoengsao province. The railway agency says the deceased include an 18 year old, two people in their 20s and five people over 55, while the injured included four men in their 20s. The driver says he slowed, but passengers in the vehicle urged him to keep going. When he realized the truck was headed for a collision, he couldn’t stop in time. the railway said.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.