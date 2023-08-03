Swaths of the US are living through a brutal summer. It’s a climate wake-up call for many

With global temperatures shattering records this year, are most people actually seeing this year as anything all that different? Climate psychologists and other experts say that while past weather reports have rarely made the link to long-term trends, this year’s sustained focus on making that connection is a “teachable moment,” and perhaps another turning point in the quest to communicate about climate change. For many, that message is hitting home, increasing their concerns as the temperature rises. But for others, summer is summer, and they’ll take more convincing.

