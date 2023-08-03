Selection of Thailand’s new prime minister delayed again, to await court decision on election winner

BANGKOK (AP) — A parliamentary vote to select Thailand’s new prime minister is being delayed again, nearly three months after a progressive party won national elections. The Constitutional Court said Thursday it needs more time to deliberate on whether to accept a petition asking whether a move barring Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat from being nominated twice was constitutional. The House speaker then said the parliamentary vote for prime minister would be delayed pending the court decision. Pita’s party placed first in the May elections and formed a coalition with majority support in the House. But it lacked support among conservative appointed senators. Regardless of the Constitutional Court’s decision, Pita’s chances of becoming prime minister appear nil.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.