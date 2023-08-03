Scores injured after protesters against Eritrea’s government attack cultural festival in Sweden

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish media are reporting that an Eritrea-themed cultural festival in a Stockholm suburb took a violent turn when about a thousand anti-Eritrean government protesters stormed the event, leaving at least 52 people injured. The protesters on Thursday set booths and vehicles ablaze, sending smoke billowing into the sky. Swedish police spokesperson Daniel Wikdahl told The Associated Press that “between 100 and 200 people have been detained.” A significant police presence is still at the scene and investigations are underway. Swedish newspaper Expressen reported up to a thousand protesters marching towards the festival grounds, pushing past police cordons and using sticks and rocks as weapons.

