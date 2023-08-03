Russian shelling hits a landmark church in the Ukrainian city of Kherson

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian shelling has damaged a landmark church in the city of Kherson that once held the remains of the renowned 18th-century commander who exerted Russian control through the southeast parts of moedern Ukraine and annexed the Crimean Peninsula. Ukraine’s emergency service said Thursday that four of its workers were wounded in a second round of shelling as they fought the fire at St. Catherine’s Cathedral. Authorities said that four other people were wounded in the first shelling attack which also hit a trolleybus. The shelling followed the severe damage suffered by a beloved Orthodox cathedral in a missile strike last week in Odesa and underlined the war’s risk to the country’s cultural monuments.

