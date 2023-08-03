Prosecutor wants to defend conviction of former Missouri detective who killed Black man

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri prosecutor wants to step in after Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey asked an appeals court to reverse the conviction of a former Missouri police officer who is white and killed a Black man in 2019. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker this week asked the state Western District Court of Appeals to let her handle the case against former Kansas City police detective Eric DeValkenaere. Peters Baker originally secured DeValkenaere’s conviction for second-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the death of 26-year-old Cameron Lamb. DeValkenaere was sentenced to nine years in prison but a judge he could remain free during his appeal.

