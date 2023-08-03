Poland and Lithuania say they fear provocations from Russia and Belarus at NATO’s eastern flank

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish and Lithuanian leaders have held an urgent meeting in a strategically sensitive area where their NATO nations border Belarus and the Russian territory of Kaliningrad. The leaders warned that they are bracing for provocations from Moscow and Minsk in the area. The meeting Thursday came two days after two Belarusian helicopters briefly penetrated Polish airspace, in what was viewed as a provocative move. Both nations on NATO’s eastern flank also are on high alert following the arrival of thousands of Russia-linked Wagner group mercenaries just across their borders in Belarus after an aborted mutiny in Russia in June.

