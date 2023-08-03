Mexico recovers 2 bodies from the Rio Grande, one found near a floating barrier that Texas installed

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities are working to identify two bodies found in the Rio Grande, one of them spotted along the floating barrier that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott had installed recently in the Rio Grande, across from Eagle Pass, Texas. Mexico’s Foreign Relations Department reported for the first time on Wednesday that a body had been found along the floating barrier, then reported a second body about three miles upriver away from the buoys. Coahuila state authorities later told local media outlets that both bodies were recovered and the process of identification was underway. The cause of death was unknown in both cases.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.