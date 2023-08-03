Man survives being stabbed through the head with a flagpole, police say

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Police in Oklahoma say a man is expected to survive being stabbed through the head with a flagpole at a fast-food restaurant in Tulsa. The city’s police department says the stabbing occurred Wednesday evening at a Sonic. It ended with the arrest of another man who has been charged with felony maiming. Police say the pole entered the victim’s head beneath his jaw and exited the other side of his head near his right temple. The American flag was still attached the pole. Police said firefighters had to cut part of the flagpole to fit the victim into an ambulance.

