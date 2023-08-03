Iran’s top diplomat urges Pakistan to complete its part of a long-delayed Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Iran’s foreign minister has urged Pakistan to complete its part of a much-delayed gas pipeline between the two countries, a multi-billion project that has been on hold since 2014. Washington has opposed the pipeline, saying it could violate sanctions imposed on Tehran over its nuclear program. Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian is on a three-day visit to Islamabad and spoke on Thursday during a televised news conference with his Pakistani counterpart and host, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The top Iranian diplomat said Tehran believes “that the completion of the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline is definitely going to serve the national interests” of both countries.

