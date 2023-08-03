India to participate in Saudi Arabia summit on finding ways to start Ukraine war negotiations
BY ASHOK SHARMA
Associated Press
NEW DELHI (AP) — An Indian official says New Delhi will participate in a weekend meeting that Saudi Arabia is hosting to find a way to start negotiations to end Russia’s war in Ukraine. A spokesman for India’s External Affairs Ministry said Thursday that Saudi Arabia invited India to the two-day meeting in Jeddah and its “participation is in consonance with our long-standing position that dialogue and diplomacy is the way forward.” The spokesman didn’t reveal who would represent the country at the summit. The head of Ukraine’s presidential office confirmed Sunday that a Ukrainian-organized peace summit would take place in Saudi Arabia.