Grieving families confront Pittsburgh synagogue shooter at death penalty sentencing

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Grieving families are confronting the Pittsburgh synagogue shooter at his sentencing hearing. The hearing for Robert Bowers at the federal courthouse in Pittsburgh got underway Thursday with some 22 people expected to deliver victim impact statements. It’s coming a day after a jury determined that capital punishment was appropriate for the perpetrator of the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history. Bowers killed 11 and wounded seven after opening fire at the Tree of Life synagogue in 2018. One man who lost his parents in the attack condemned Bowers as evil and cowardly and urged the judge to show him no mercy.

