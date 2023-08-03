Former City College professor charged with raping multiple victims from El Salvador, prosecutors say
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — A former City College chemistry adjunct professor has been charged with plotting to rape and sexually assault three women from El Salvador after convincing them to travel to the U.S. for a better life. Jorge Alberto Ramos was arrested Thursday on charges in an indictment returned in Manhattan federal court. At an initial court appearance, he agreed to remain detained until a bail proposal can be offered. His lawyer did not immediately comment. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said Ramos preyed on vulnerable women and smuggled them to New York so he could exploit them for his own sexual gratification. A school spokesperson says Ramos hasn’t worked at the college since 2009.