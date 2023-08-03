Clothes for kids with disabilities get better, but teens see a lack of fashionable options

NEW YORK (AP) — Some of the largest U.S. fashion brands and retailers have made their way into the adaptive-wear market. But supporters say more needs to be done. Consultant Mindy Scheirer helps guide companies through the process. She says including people with disabilities at the outset is key to doing adaptive correctly. And companies are listening. Adidas consulted a panel that included young people when it developed an adaptive backpack with a flat bottom that can easily attach to wheelchairs. Walmart consulted the founder of an online adaptive-wear marketplace before it recently broadened its own selections. But young people looking for fashion and function feel underserved.

