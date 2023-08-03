Birders flock to Green Bay to catch glimpse of Gulf Coast shorebird last seen in Wisconsin in 1845
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Bird watchers are flocking to northeastern Wisconsin in hopes of glimpsing a shorebird last seen in the state almost 180 years ago. Wisconsin Public Radio reports that a roseate spoonbill was spotted in the Ken Euers Nature Area in Green Bay on July 26. The bird was first spotted by Logan Lasee, a member of the Bay Area Bird Club. The roseate spoonbill is pink and resembles a football on short stilts. Six types of spoonbills are found around the world but only the roseate is present in North America. It’s usually found around the Gulf Coast. The bird previously visited Escanaba, Michigan, before heading back to Wisconsin late last month.