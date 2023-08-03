At least 17 dead after bus tumbles down steep hillside in Mexico
MEXICO CITY (AP) — At least 17 people have been killed when a bus left the highway and tumbled down a steep hillside in the Pacific coast state of Nayarit. The state public safety agency says in a statement posted to its Facebook page that rescuers are still working to remove people from the bus and that the death toll is preliminary. Some 22 passengers are reported injured. The accident occurred early Thursday near Tepic, the state capital. Local media outlets say the bus was travelling from Mexico City and to the border city of Tijuana.