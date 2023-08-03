An uneasy calm settles over Lebanon’s Ein el-Hilweh Palestinian camps after overnight clashes

SIDON, Lebanon (AP) — A cautious calm returned to Lebanon’s Ein el-Hilweh Palestinian camp in south Lebanon after a night of renewed clashes. Lebanon’s largest Palestinian refugee camp is home to about 50,000 people. It has been racked since Sunday by fierce battles between President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah party and Islamist groups Jund al Sham and Shabab al Muslim. Fatah has accused the Islamists of gunning down a Fatah military general in the camp on Sunday. The fighting has so far killed more than a dozen people and wounded injured dozens more and displaced thousands. Many of them were sheltering in a nearby mosque Thursday.

By ABBY SEWELL and FADI TAWIL Associated Press

