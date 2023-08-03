Agence France-Presse pursues copyright case against X, formerly known as Twitter

PARIS (AP) — France’s international news agency, Agence France-Presse, says it’s pursuing a copyright case against X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, in an effort to secure potential payment for its news content. The news agency says it applied to a Paris judge to compel X to provide data that it says is needed “for assessing the remuneration owed to AFP.” The news agency announced the legal action in a statement Wednesday. AFP said it’s seeking payment under European Union intellectual property rules that cover so-called neighboring rights. Those protections allow news agencies and publishers to seek payment from digital platforms.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.