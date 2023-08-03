A crash involving a freight train and a car kills 3 people in Oregon

GERVAIS, Ore. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say three people were killed and another person was injured when a freight train crashed into a car north of Salem, Oregon. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says a 2002 Honda was traveling on a farm access road at about 7 p.m. Wednesday and was hit by the train south of Gervais when the vehicle tried to cross the railroad tracks. The sheriff’s office says it appears that the driver failed to obey a traffic control device near the tracks. Officials say the 31-year-old driver and two passengers aged 33 and 22 died. The Statesman Journal reports a 26-year-old passenger was flown to a hospital.

