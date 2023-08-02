With two HGTV shows, Christina Hall finds success in going solo

Christina Hall never intended to be on TV but she found herself there in 2013 as the co-star of HGTV’s “Flip or Flop” with then-husband Tarek El Moussa. The former couple, who worked together in real estate, would flip houses for profit. They divorced in 2018 and Hall is now remarried and stars in her own two shows for the network called “Christina on the Coast” and “Christina in the Country.” “Christina on the Coast” is currently airing its fourth season on Thursdays. Both shows were recently renewed for more episodes.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.