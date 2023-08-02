UN given green light to monitor peace deal between Colombia’s government and its largest rebel group
By EDITH M. LEDERER
Associated Press
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has unanimously authorized the U.N. political mission in Colombia to help verify implementation of the recent peace agreement between the government and its largest remaining guerrilla group, the National Liberation Army. It expressed willingness Wednesday to do the same if a cease-fire agreement is reached with another armed group. The U.N. has been monitoring the 2016 peace agreement with Colombia’s then largest rebel group, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia. That accord ended more than 50 years of war.