Turkish broadcasting watchdog investigates ‘cancellation’ of Ataturk TV series

ISTANBUL (AP) — The head of Turkey’s broadcasting watchdog says it has launched an investigation into claims that digital platform Disney+ pulled a series on Turkey’s founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk. Turkish media has reported that the production would no longer be screened on the platform following pressure from the “Armenian lobby” in the United States. Ebubekir Sahin, chairman of the Radio and Television Supreme Board, said late Tuesday that the broadcasting authority had decided to “initiate an investigation.” Ataturk, who led the Turkish independence struggle after the First World War, is a much venerated figure in Turkey.

